Real Madrid take on Cadiz on Saturday knowing that three points could secure them the La Liga title with four games to go. Carlo Ancelotti's men need a win and for Barcelona to not take maximum points against Catalan rivals Girona for Los Blancos' title success to be confirmed. Real are streets ahead of their rivals, which makes this a question of when and not if they are crowned champions with the strongest attacking and defensive records in the division. There is also next week's UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg to consider vs. Bayern Munich although a rotated XI here should be able to take care of business anyway.

Cadiz will not be easy opponents with The Andalusians fighting for their lives in 18th and five points adrift of Celta Vigo in 17th with five games to go. With only four wins this season, though, it is looking tricky to avoid a second flight return since their 2020 promotion.

Date: Saturday, May 4

Location: Santiago Bernabeu - Madrid, Spain

Santiago Bernabeu - Madrid, Spain Watch: ESPN+ and Fubo (try for free)

ESPN+ and Fubo (try for free) Odds: Real -300; Draw +400; Cadiz +800



Team news

Real: Thibaut Courtois could finally return to action this weekend in place of Andriy although David Alaba remains out injured. Dani Carvajal is back from suspension so could start with Eder Militao also likely to be in the XI along with Fran Garcia, Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, Dani Ceballos and Joselu. Aurelien Tchouameni is a doubt so could be rested to give him a fighting chance of facing Bayern next week.

Potential Real XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, F Garcia; Camavinga, Modric; Guler, Brahim, Ceballos; Joselu.

Cadiz: Jorge Mere, Fede San Emeterio, Jose Mari, Romingue Kouame and Luis Hernandez are out injured while Lucas Pires and Aiham Ousou are doubts. Ousou is fighting to be fit but Pires is expected to be replaced by Javi Hernandez at left-back. Sergi Guardiola and Maxi Gomez could come in but Chris Ramos and Juanmi should start along with Alex Fernandez.

Potential Cadiz XI: Ledesma; Ousou, Fali, Chust, J Hernandez; Carcelen, Alcaraz, Alex, Navarro; Ramos, Juanmi.

Prediction

Real are a machine at this point and know the Champions League drill very well. Expect plenty of changes on the field but for the same old Ancelotti management to pay dividends. Pick: Real 2, Cadiz 0.