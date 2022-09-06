The Champions League is back this Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Sevilla

What to Know

Sevilla is set to square off against Manchester City in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 6th at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell. This is the first Champions League match of the season for both teams.

Sevilla made it to the group stage last season but failed to advance to the knockout phase. They were later eliminated from the Europa League by West Ham United in the round of 16. As for Man City, they were a legit contender for the championship, making it all the way to the semi-finals but losing to Real Madrid on scores of 4-3 and 1-3.

Will Sevilla make it out of the group stage this time around, or is Man City getting to the next stage instead? Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch