The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ West Ham United

Current Records: Newcastle United 13-11-3; West Ham United 7-6-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: London Stadium

London Stadium TV: USA Network

What to Know

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

West Ham United will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Newcastle United at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

On Sunday, West Ham United never let Southampton score. West Ham United skirted past Southampton 1-0. West Ham United's only goal came from Nayef Aguerd in minute 25.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United must be getting used to good results now that the team has three straight victories. They walked away with a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday. The score was all tied up at the break 0-0, but Newcastle United were the better team in the second half.

Their wins bumped West Ham United to 7-6-14 and Newcastle United to 13-11-3. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

Odds

Newcastle United are the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +114 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.