Inter Miami could be on the path to redefining what it means to be an MLS team in the transfer market. After verbally agreeing to a deal for Lionel Messi to join, the Herons expect to make at least five additional signings and they also need to add a coach after parting ways with Phil Neville. Currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, Inter Miami are only eight points off of a playoff spot but the infusion of Messi and friends into the roster would mean that there's room to improve quickly as long as the team isn't too far below the red line when Messi makes his debut.

Adding the best player in the world makes it easy for more players to want to join Miami but they'll also need to shed contracts as MLS roster rules won't be changed to allow them to have more Designated Players or lift the cap to afford other players not named Messi. But what are some of the moves that the club could make?

Here's the latest:

Tata Martino has reportedly reaches agreement to coach Inter Miami

June 19 -- The most important position right now is who will coach the team. With the right coach, they can stave off falling further behind the playoff race and Tata Martino is a proven coach in MLS having won MLS Cup with Atlanta United. Looking to join at the beginning of July according to reports in Argentina, Martino has experience building a team essentially from the ground up and has also coached Messi with Barcelona and Argentina, so the familiarity is there. While a spell with Mexico may not have been the greatest bridge for Martino, El Tri already moving on from his replacement in Diego Cocca shows how deep the issues run there. Martino's a coach who will do everything that he can to pull the team above the playoff line and he'll have plenty of support in the transfer market to do it.

Details on Messi's contract emerge

June 19 -- Messi will be signing a two-and-a-half-year deal worth upwards of $50 million, according to reports. That tag includes a salary, bonuses and equity in the club but it does not include deals with Apple and Adidas which are both expected to help increase Messi's earning potential. The deal would see Messi under contract for the team through 2025, a period that could cause seismic change in Major League Soccer.

Inter Miami will already begin work on expanding DRV PNK Stadium by 3,000 seats to increase capacity to around 22,000 as every home game will likely be sold out. More security will also be added while the club is even trying to fast-track the build of Miami Freedom Park to have it ready by summer or early fall of 2025. The economic impact of Messi's arrival is showing before he even sets foot on a pitch.

Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba on the way?

June 19 -- Managing owner Jorge Mas has already hinted toward there being more signings and Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are two of Messi's former teammates with the heaviest links to Miami. After his contract expired in Barcelona, Busquets is expected to join on a Designated Player contract which means that both Gregore and Rodolfo Pizzaro will need their contracts brought down. The team reportedly covets Leonardo Campana and the also just added Josef Martinez so it's unlikely to see the duo moved to create roster flexibility.

Busquets is a tough addition as he brings back memories of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo, and even Inter Miami's own Blaise Matuidi as older midfielders who came to MLS and weren't able to keep up with the pace of the league, but with a game that's more based on positioning than athleticism, he has a chance to defy time. With the expected designated player tag comes expectations so just helping Messi settle won't be enough to make this move a home run if it happens. Along with the duo, Luis Suarez and Angel Di Maria have been linked to moves to the Herons but without changes to the roster rules, those will be easier said than done to accomplish.