While Inter Miami have been collecting former Barcelona players like infinity stones, they look like they'll miss out on Luis Suarez from Gremio this season, per ESPN. With the Brazillian club challenging for a league title, they don't want to let Suarez go without Miami paying his release clause which is reportedly $70 million. Unlike Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba who were free agents, being able to pay that transfer fee while also providing Suarez with an appropriate salary isn't something that the Herons would be able to pull off, especially with the league's salary restrictions.

Suarez would obviously like to reunite with Messi as Tata Martino is building something special in Fort Lauderdale with the team being unbeaten in Leagues Cup play, where they'll be moving on to the knockout stages of the tournament after winning their group. Martino did address the Suarez rumors on Monday in a press conference.

"After all is said and done there are some obstacles with regard to his situation with Grêmio and this means that it is not all Inter Miami's decision," he said.

Suarez was reportedly willing to return his salary that was paid by Gremio during his time there but even that won't be enough to get him a move to Miami. That doesn't mean that there won't be more additions or even that Suarez won't join the Herons down the road, it just likely won't be something that happens during the summer transfer window.

Once Gremio's season is over, that's when it will be easier to negotiate with Inter Miami for a move. Suarez will be out of contract in December of 2024 so he'd have a year remaining on his deal when the season ends. It seems like all roads will lead to Miami for Suarez, the question is just when.