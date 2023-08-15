The 2023 Leagues Cup rolls along with a pair of semifinal matches on Tuesday. On one side of the bracket, Inter Miami face Philadelphia Union in a battle between MLS squads. Inter Miami have been transformed with the addition of Lionel Messi, maintaining an unbeaten mark since his arrival. The winner will face either Monterrey or Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final and will aim to become the first MLS team to ever win the tournament.

Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union money line: Miami +128, Philadelphia +185, Draw +265

Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union spread: Inter Miami -0.5 (+120)

Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union over/under: 3.5 goals

MIA: Inter Miami are unbeaten since Messi's arrival

PHI: The Union rank third in the MLS Eastern Conference standings

Why you should back Inter Miami

Inter Miami are enjoying the best run of the club's history. That includes a five-match winning streak and an unbeaten performance since Messi joined the club. Since his arrival alongside Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami are averaging more than three goals per game and putting on a show on a nightly basis. The club took care of Cruz Azul, on a game-winner by Messi, and Atlanta United to open the tournament before beating Orlando City SC in the Round of 32.

Messi scored twice in that game and, while Inter Miami needed penalties to advance against FC Dallas in the Round of 16, the quarterfinal win over Charlotte FC was dominant by a 4-0 margin. Messi has eight goals and an assist in five games since arriving, and Robert Taylor has four goals in five Leagues Cup matches. Busquets is playing at a high level in all facets, and former MLS MVP Josef Martinez is performing as a tremendous finisher to further unlock Inter Miami's offensive capability. See which team to back here.

Why you should back Philadelphia Union

History is on Philadelphia's side in this match, as the club earned runner-up honors at the 2022 MLS Cup and finished atop the Eastern Conference last season. Philadelphia have landed in the top three of the East in four straight seasons and, this year, the Union have a +13 goal differential in 23 MLS matches. That includes a 4-1 victory over Inter Miami on June 25 at Subaru Park.

The Union have eight wins and only a single loss in 11 home matches during the MLS season, and the team's results have been strong in Leagues Cup action. The club opened with impressive performances in wins over Club Tijuana and Queretaro to win the group, then Philadelphia defeated both DC United and New York Red Bulls on penalties to reach the quarterfinal. Philadelphia knocked off Queretaro again by a 2-1 margin in the quarterfinal, and six different players have found the back of the net during the tournament. See which team to back here.

