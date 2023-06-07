In a seismic move for Major League Soccer, Lionel Messi is moving to Inter Miami after his contract expires at Paris Saint-Germain. While Messi won't be able to play for the club until after the summer transfer window opens on July 5th, this will be a monumental move for the Herons who are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table.

Messi will have to take one of their three Designated Player tags upon joining the club, which will require some roster mechanics since Josef Martinez, Rodolfo Pizarro, and Gregore occupy those three slots, but the club will find a way to make things happen by either buying down a member of the trio or moving them on.

That won't be the only change needed for fitting in the legendary Argentinian.

The Herons will also need to bring in a coach as Phil Neville was dismissed due to his performance and it provides an opportunity for Miami to swing for the fences. Tata Martino is someone who has been linked to join, but the line of managers who would want to come with Messi as a member of the club is longer than you can count. The pressure will be high as whoever leads the side will be expected to bring results from the first day and the magnifying glass on the club couldn't be larger once Messi steps on the pitch.

There are things to like about the roster as Leonardo Campana and Martinez are a great strike force and they'll have Messi supporting them, but while that helps the attack, one thing that it doesn't help is that this team has conceded 21 goals in 16 games played. This isn't a terrible number but with the team getting heavier in attack and then needing to shed players to make funds work they'll need to be careful not to neglect the defensive side of the ball. But while they'll be shedding players, others like Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez are targets that the team can add during the summer.

What Miami looks like now and what the team will look like when the transfer window opens on July 5th are two very different things. The anticipation for the clubs performance when Messi gets on the field is already showing as a team that was 200-1 to win the title only yesterday is currently at 30-1 and falling. With additions, subtractions and the integration of Messi, things are changing quickly in Miami.

What to expect

While Messi is now 35, playmaking isn't something that dwindles quickly, and as his vision is second to none in the world, let alone in MLS, and Campana and Martinez can do the running in front of him. Fresh off of winning the World Cup and Ligue 1 Messi also grabbed 16 goals and 16 assists in domestic play. The closest recent comparison to Messi's arrival might be Lorenzo Insigne's coming to Toronto from Napoli. Messi has had similar topline attacking numbers. Over his two seasons before coming Insigne scored 30 league goals and assisted 16 more while Messi scored 22 and assisted 40.

Insigne plays in a different role which requires him to use his legs more but even with only 21 MLS appearances he has scored eight goals and assisted four. Messi could genuinely hit those marks by the end of the season due to having better attacking talent around him (and due to being, Messi and not Insigne). Miami are a club lacking in defense which could also change during the summer, but there's a reason why the team is now among the contenders to win the league and that's because of one Lionel Messi.