AC Milan will host Inter Milan in a Milan Derby featuring the two top teams in the Serie A table on Monday. Inter Milan (26-5-1) is in first place and has won 12 of their last 14 Serie A matches with two draws during that stretch. AC Milan (21-6-5) is second in the table and has won five of their last six league matches with one draw. Inter Milan is 15-2-1 over their last 18 overall matches. AC Milan is coming off a 2-1 loss to AS Roma last Thursday to be knocked out in the 2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Inter Milan vs. AC Milan odds list Inter Milan as +100 favorites (risk $100 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with AC Milan listed as +280 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. AC Milan

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan date: Monday, April 22

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan time: 2:45 p.m. ET

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

Italian Serie A picks for AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Serie A picks from betting expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 record in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit. He is also 5-1 in Serie A picks this year.

For Inter Milan vs. AC Milan, Eimer is picking Inter Milan to win for a +100 payout. Inter Milan has only lost one of 32 Serie A matches with five draws, winning 81.3% of their matches. Their only Serie A loss came in a 2-1 defeat to Sassuolo on September 27. They have been completely dominant ever since, including a 5-1 win over AC Milan on Sept. 16. Inter Milan had four different goal scorers in that victory, including two goals by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Inter Milan has the best-scoring offense and defense in the league. Their 77 goals are 16 more than AC Milan, who is second in the league in scoring. They have allowed only 17 goals, eight fewer than anyone else in the league, with five clean sheets over their last nine matches. Inter Milan is coming off a 2-2 draw against Cagliari in their last Serie A match last Sunday and they have won each of their last four matches coming off a draw.

