The Champions League is back in action on Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Bayern Munich @ Inter Milan

What to Know

Inter Milan is set to take on Bayern Munich in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 7th at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell. This is the first Champions League match of the season for both teams.

Last season, Inter Milan got past the Champions League group stage but fell in the round of 16 to Liverpool 1-0. As for Bayern Munich, they made it all the way to the quarter-finals but were eliminated by Villarreal on scores of 0-1 and 1-1.

Both teams advanced past the group stage last year, so whichever team is kicked out of the league is sure to suffer an extra disappointment. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

How To Watch