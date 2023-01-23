The last time FC Empoli came away with a win against Inter Milan was more than 15 years ago, so the Azzurri will be up against the odds when they try to break that streak Monday on Paramount+. Not only has Inter won six of its last seven games, but Empoli is dealing with a host of suspensions and injuries ahead of the Italian Serie A match. Still, Empoli is unbeaten in its last four games. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days when you use promo code SERIEA from now until 1/31/23.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Inter Milan vs. Empoli odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the -380 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Empoli as the +1000 underdog. A draw is priced at +460 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.



How to watch Inter Milan vs. FC Empoli

Inter Milan vs. FC Empoli date: Monday, January 23

Inter Milan vs. FC Empoli time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. FC Empoli live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for FC Empoli vs. Inder Milan

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 61-28-3 (66%) on his Premier League picks for SportsLine since the start of 2022, for a profit of more than $2,800 for $100 bettors. He is 21-6 on his past 27 EPL picks and 19-7 (+14.75) on all soccer predictions for SportsLine in 2023.

For Inter vs. Empoli, Eimer is backing Inter to win on the money line and for the match to finish with Under 4.5 total goals scored, at a -150 payout. As the money line odds suggest, Empoli is a tremendous road underdog in this match, and with Inter just one point behind rivals AC Milan in the Italian Serie A table, motivation will be high to handle business at home and close the gap with Napoli at the top of the standings.

Slowing Inter down will be another matter altogether for Empoli, who will be missing midfielder Razvan Marin (yellow card suspension) and defender Ardian Ismajli (thigh). Inter has the third-highest shots on target rate per 90 minutes in Italian Serie A this season at 4.94. Leading the way in that category for the Nerazzurri has been forward Lautaro Martinez, who has scored a goal in five of his last seven club starts.

"We know that Inter will be going for three points here," Eimer told SportsLine. "But I wouldn't be shocked to see them score early, and slow things down like we've seen so much this year." Stream the game here.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A.