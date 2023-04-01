Lautaro Martinez and Inter Milan will welcome ACF Fiorentina to San Siro as Italian Serie A action returns on Saturday on Paramount+. Inter are looking to right the ship after dropping three of their last four matches before the international break, but should be confident after defeating Fiorentina 4-3 earlier in the season. Fiorentina won four straight matches heading into the break, securing two of those victories on the road. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for Noon ET on Saturday. The latest Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter Milan as the -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Fiorentina as the +340 underdogs. A draw is priced at +275 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season along with over 2,400 soccer matches per year. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a free seven-day trial, so sign up here.

How to watch Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan

Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina date: Saturday, April 1

Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina time: Noon ET

Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina live stream: Paramount+ (try free for one week)

Italian Serie A picks for Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina, Sutton is picking Inter for a -135 payout. The expert acknowledges that Fiorentina played better ahead of the break, but that the home team is tough to beat at the San Siro where they have only dropped three games this season.

Sutton also notes that Inter's offense knows how to split Fiorentina's backline en route to finding the back of the net. In addition to Martinez leading the way with 14 goals, Romelo Lukaku is coming off of a hat trick for Belgium in a 3-2 win against Germany and will look to add to the Nerazzurri's attack.

"While I don't usually advise betting against a team that's unbeaten in their last five league games, I think the international break came at the wrong time for Fiorentina," Sutton told SportsLine. "I'm backing Inter Milan to secure three crucial points at home on Saturday." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can try it free for one week.