Inter Milan will try for their first Italian Serie A victory since March 5 when they face Monza on Saturday on Paramount+. Inter are coming off a 2-0 win over Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, halting a six-match winless streak. Monza are 13 points above the relegation zone, but are 16 points behind Inter in the Italian Serie A table. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. The latest Inter Milan vs. Monza odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the -255 favorites (risk $255 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Monza as the +650 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless other movies and shows. You can get a free 7-day trial, so sign up here.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Monza

Inter Milan vs. Monza date: Saturday, April 15

Inter Milan vs. Monza time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Monza live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Monza vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. He is 77-81-3 (+4.32 units) on his SportsLine soccer picks since the end of last year's World Cup.

For Inter Milan vs. Monza, Green is picking Inter Milan to win and Under 4.5 goals in the match at -140. Inter have been outstanding at the San Siro this season, notching 11 wins to just four defeats in 15 matches. The Nerazzurri have momentum coming into this match after beating Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday.

They are unbeaten in their last 28 league matches against newly promoted clubs, so they will be confident playing against Monza. Inter Milan have not lost three consecutive home matches since April 2013, and Romelu Lukaku has two goals and one assist in his last three matches. The Nerazzurri have not seen five goals scored in one of their matches since a club friendly last year and taking Under 4.5 goals along with Inter to win is a way to cut down on the juice with this bet.

"Monza is also winless in its last four league games, so this could provide the perfect opportunity for Inter to pick up a vital win," Green told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can try it free for the first week.