The two teams on either end of the Italian Serie A table will face off Friday as Lautaro Martinez and Inter Milan host Salernitana on Paramount+. The Nerazzurri, who defeated Salernitana 4-0 in the reverse fixture, continue to top the league thanks to a 19-3-1 record through 23 games the season. Meanwhile, Salernitana occupy the last spot in league play after going 2-7-15 through 24 games. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days, and get full Europa League coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Inter Milan vs. Salernitana odds list Inter as -650 favorites (risk $650 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Salernitana listed as +1600 underdogs. A draw is priced at +650 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Friday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Salernitana vs. Inter Milan

Inter Milan vs. Salernitana date: Friday, Feb. 16

Inter Milan vs. Salernitana time: 3 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Salernitana live stream: Paramount+ (try it free for seven days)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

Italian Serie A picks for Salernitana vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Serie A picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is WAY up.

For Inter Milan vs. Salernitana, Eimer is picking Over 1.5 goals to be scored in the first hour for a +110 payout. The expert notes that Inter have a massive Champions League matchup coming up against Atletico Madrid just a few days after they host Salernitana. With the schedule being so jam-packed, Eimer thinks Simone Inzaghi will want his team to mount an early lead.

"When we see really good teams play a congested schedule like this, we see a mindset of 'win early and rest,'" Eimer told SportsLine. "I think Inter will come out here swinging and beat up Salernitana early, putting in two or three goals as quickly as possible in the first half." Stream the match here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Serie A matches, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. Catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.