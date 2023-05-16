Inter and AC Milan meet again at the San Siro in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal with the Nerazzurri 2-0 up from the opening leg. The Rossoneri will hope to have Rafael Leao back for the return leg for any chance at a miraculous rally after the Portuguese star missed the first encounter entirely through muscle injury. He has returned to training ahead of this game. but, Simone Inzaghi's men are well and truly in the box seat for this one while Stefano Pioli and his players have a mountain to climb.

Inter

Two-up and looking fairly comfortable ahead of the second leg, Inzaghi made changes over the weekend and will likely recall Lautaro Martinez, Denzel Dumfries and Andre Onana after they were rested. Federico Dimarco played on with Robin Gosens not yet fully fit and Milan Skriniar is a long-term absentee. Joaquin Correa could be a doubt after taking a knock while Edin Dzeko or Romelu Lukaku are expected to partner Martinez in attack.

Possible Inter XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko.

Milan

Junior Messias, Rade Krunic and Ismael Bennacer all missed Spezia along with Leao, and Bennacer's season is now over because of that first-leg injury. Alexis Saelemaekers could fill in for Leao again but Pioli's men missed the Portugal international so they will hope that he can feature for as long as possible. Olivier Giroud should be back up top instead of Divock Origi while captain Davide Calabria is expected to replace Pierre Kalulu.

Possible Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Pobega; Diaz, Krunic, Saelemaekers; Giroud.

Key absences

Leao and Bennacer missing out from the off is a potentially big blow for Milan. One is so important going forward thanks to the pace that the Portuguese wide man brings while the other is a source of midfield stability which the Rossoneri might now have to do without. Missing one or other is bad enough, but missing both has the potential to cost Pioli's side more than it already has with a two-goal victory to force the tie beyond 180 minutes already unlikely before factoring in "home" advantage for Inter at their shared home with their Milanese rivals.

