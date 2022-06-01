The champions of UEFA Euro 2020 will face the champions of Copa America 2021 in a new competition called the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions, also known as the Finalissima. Italy will play against Argentina at Wembley, where eleven months ago Roberto Mancini's side won Euro 2020 by beating England in the final after penalties. Argentina on the other hand, arrived at this match after winning the Copa America last summer against Brazil. Both tournaments were supposed to happen in 2020 but then they were postponed due to the pandemic.

Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, June 1 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Wembley -- London, UK

TV/Live stream: Fox Sports 1

Team news

Italy: The Azzurri surprisingly won't be playing in the Qatar World Cup this winter after losing to North Macedonia in the semifinals of a playoff for one of Europe's last spots in the tournament, making it the second time in a row the team didn't qualify for the World Cup, after failing to do so in 2018. This is the first time that Italy have played after such an unbelievable failure and marks the beginning of a new cycle for the team. Captain Giorgio Chiellini will leave the National Team after Wednesday's clash before joining MLS side LAFC and starting a new chapter of his career after leaving Juventus. Lorenzo Insigne will miss the match due to a minor injury, with Federico Bernardeschi expected to start alongside Andrea Belotti and Giacomo Raspadori.

Argentina: Scaloni's team is considered one of the best in the world and one of the favorites to win the Qatar World Cup later this year. There won't be huge changes in his lineups at Wembley, with Nauhel Molina, Romero, Otamendi and Acuna expected to start in front of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. In the midfield there will be Rodrigo De Paul, Rodriguez and Lo Celso while upfront there are no doubts: Leo Messi and Angel Di Maria will play alongside Inter Milan's striker Lautaro Martinez.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Prediction

Despite Italy's motivations to start a new cycle by winning the Finalissima, Argentina are in a good shape and should win the match. PICK: Argentina 2, Italy 1.