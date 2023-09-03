Jadon Sancho says Erik ten Hag's assessment of his training performances this week is "completely untrue", claiming that he has been made a scapegoat amid his struggles at United.

Sancho was not named in the match day squad for Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday and speaking after the game Ten Hag said that the 22 year old had been dropped due to poor performances in training.

Sancho, however, believes that there are other reasons that explain his diminished role in United's plan. "Please don't believe everything you read," he wrote in a post on social media. "I will not allow people saying things that is [sic] completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!

"All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team. I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so [sic] which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!"

Sancho had featured in all three of United's Premier League games prior to this season, coming on as a substitute in the win against Nottingham Forest this weekend. However the arrival of Sergio Regulion on loan and Rasmus Hojlund's recovery from injury afforded Ten Hag more options among his nine man substitutes bench.

"On his performance in training we didn't select him," said the United manager. "You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United, you can make choices in the front line, so in this game he wasn't selected."

Since joining United from Borussia Dortmund in July 2021 Sancho, signed for an initial €85 million, has made 82 appearances in all competitions. He has scored 12 goals and provided six assists.