Over 15 years on from 2006's "Lasagna Gate" incident, Jermaine Jenas has revisited the controversy that saw Tottenham Hotspur miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification on the final day of the 2005-06 season..

Spurs only needed to match Arsenal's result to secure UCL entry and faced West Ham United away as the campaign came to a close, but disaster befell Martin Jol's men as a mysterious illness ripped through the squad the night before the game.

The Hammers, already in the FA Cup final, won 2-1 at Upton Park to end Spurs' Champions League hopes with the likes of Michael Carrick, Robbie Keane, Jermaine Defoe and Michael Dawson all struggling due to a stomach bug.

Questions were asked of the lasagna prepared by the Marriott hotel chefs the night before as it appeared to be the common link between the 10 or so players in question while Tottenham's requests to postpone the match were rejected.

Accusations towards Arsene Wenger's Arsenal have never been proven justified and later attempts to replay the game were also fruitless with Spurs' failure the source of much merriment to their numerous London rivals.

Jenas revisits that day and his own suspicions from "the worst dressing room moment" of his career.

