Two Serie A titans looking to lock down their places atop the table square off on Sunday as Juventus host AC Milan. The Old Lady recently received a 10-point deduction and now sit in seventh-place in the Serie A standings. Juventus are just one-point behind Roma for sixth-place. Meanwhile, the Rossoneri sit in fourth place and need to stay there if they want to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Juventus vs. AC Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line, with AC Milan as the +195 underdog. A draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.



How to watch AC Milan vs. Juventus

Juventus vs. AC Milan date: Sunday, May 28

Juventus vs. AC Milan time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. AC Milan live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for AC Milan vs. Juventus

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Juventus vs. AC Milan, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -135 payout. The expert notes that neither has given up many goals over the Serie A season, with Juventus conceding just 32 goals in 36 matches -- the third-fewest in the league -- and AC Milan giving up 42. Seven of Juventus' last 10 league games have also finished with Under 2.5 goals scored, while AC Milan have been shutout in three of their last four matches across all competitions.

Plus, Sutton thinks both sides will play a much tighter game since both have the league standings on their minds.

"The top-six teams will play in European competition next season, with the top-four securing a spot in the Champions League," Sutton told SportsLine. "I think we could see a cagey affair on Sunday with both teams carefully choosing when to press forward with so much on the line." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A.