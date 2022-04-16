Juventus has had Bologna F.C.'s number in recent years and the Bianconeri look to emerge victorious once again in an intriguing Serie A matchup on Saturday. Both teams are coming off of Serie A victories, with Juventus defeating Cagliari 2-1 behind Dusan Vlahovic's match-winning goal on April 9 and Bologna breaking a scoreless streak for a 2-0 over Sampdoria on April 11. Juventus has won four of its last five matches, while Bologna has struggled to find consistency. The Bianconeri emerged victorious when these clubs last met, tallying a 2-0 road victory on Dec.18. You can see what happens this time around when you stream the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, is set for 12:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch Juventus vs. Bologna

Bologna vs. Juventus date: Saturday, April 16

Bologna vs. Juventus time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Bologna vs. Juventus live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Bologna vs. Juventus

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 61-45 in his last 106 soccer picks, returning over $1,000 for $100 bettors.

For Juventus vs. Bologna, Sutton is picking under 2.5 goals at -105 odds. Both sides have been in low-scoring games in recent weeks, holding their opponents off the scoresheet while not scoring much themselves. Bologna was shut out in four straight matches leading up to the win over Sampdoria, while Juventus was shutout in its last match at home.

"Juventus has been shut out in two of its last four games across all competitions, and Massimiliano Allegri's side has conceded more than one goal just once in their last seven fixtures," Sutton told SportsLine. "Bologna, meanwhile, has been held scoreless in four of its last five games, the main reason why I'm backing the under on Saturday."

