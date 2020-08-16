Watch Now: Extended Highlights: Atalanta vs. PSG | Champions League Quarterfinal ( 12:22 )

Paris Saint-Germain announced that goalkeeper Keylor Navas will miss Tuesday's Champions League semifinal against RB Leipzig due to a torn hamstring. The Costa Rican international missed another training session ahead of the semi, after he was injured in the closing half of their quarterfinal last Wednesday against Atalanta where the French side won, 2-1.

PSG will try to punch its ticket to the UCL final likely with backup Sergio Rico in goal. PSG-RB Leipzig will be streaming on CBS All Access.

Navas, 33, previously won the Champions League with Real Madrid. Navas has made 21 saves on 26 attempts through eight Champions League matches in the 2019-20 campaign. He's notched five clean sheets in those matches and has been reliable in his first season with the French side.

PSG is also dealing with injuries to Idrissa Gueye, Marco Verratti, Thiago Silva, and Layvin Kurzawa. Both Thiago and Kurzawa have resumed training with the team while, Verratti was a partial training and Gueye remains uncertain ahead of Tuesday's match.