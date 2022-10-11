Paris Saint-Germain leadership has played down Tuesday's reports that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave Parc des Princes this winter because he feels "betrayed" by the club. The French superstar reportedly believes that the Ligue 1 champions have not kept promises which were made when he extended his contract back in May.

PSG are unconcerned by the reports of a "broken relationship" and do not expect Mbappe to depart midway through their latest UEFA Champions League push. The Championnat leaders would consider a massive offer if it was ultimately right for the club, but that is not expected to be as soon as the winter transfer window.

PSG believe that Mbappe and his entourage are pressuring the club who currently have no intention of letting him go having fought so hard to keep him this summer. The 23-year-old star pointedly believes that his position on the pitch and status as the focal point of Les Parisiens' project is not reflected by his current situation. After the 0-0 draw away at Stade de Reims over the weekend, PSG's No. 7 hastily published and then deleted a social media post featuring "pivot gang" which was interpreted as a reference to his role.

Le Parisien and RMC Sport in France report that Mbappe feels betrayed by chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi and owners Qatar Sports Investments as well as Antero Henrique while Fabrizio Romano affirms that the situation is "tense." The Qatari supremo played a key role in the former AS Monaco man's new deal after former sporting director Leonardo's failure to agree terms. Ex-sporting director Henrique was brought back to oversee transfer negotiations and notably the departures of unwanted figures.

Mbappe has spoken publicly of his preference for a two-man attack, similar to the system in place with France alongside Karim Benzema or Olivier Giroud. Galtier and Luis Campos tried to bring in a fourth attacker as well as another central defender this past summer which has dictated the need to rely upon Lionel Messi and Neymar's strong form.

Despite additional reports that Campos intends to quit his advisory role, PSG do not expect anything to happen on that front despite some brief disagreements over the summer window. The Portuguese transfer guru is planning for January and despite not being directly involved in QSI's entrance into SC Braga this week, Campos is invested in the links between the clubs.