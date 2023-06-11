The LA Galaxy hit the road with an eye toward an upswing on Sunday. Los Angeles sits in the basement of the MLS Western Conference, winning only three of its first 15 matches. The Galaxy also face a difficult test against St. Louis City SC. Not only is the match at CityPark in St. Louis, but St. Louis City SC is No. 1 in the Western Conference through 15 matches.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists St. Louis as the -106 favorite (risk $106 to win $100) in its latest St. Louis City vs. LA Galaxy odds. LA is a +250 underdog, a draw is priced at +280, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He was SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022 with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He was also a profitable 24-19 on MLS picks.

Here are the betting lines for LA Galaxy vs. St. Louis City:

St. Louis City vs. Galaxy money line: STL -106, LA +250, Draw +280

St. Louis City vs. Galaxy spread: STL -0.5 (-110)

St. Louis City vs. Galaxy over/under: 3.5 goals

STL: No. 1 in West with 28 points

LAG: Last in West with 12 points

Why you should back St. Louis City SC

St. Louis City is riding high on the strength of stellar play this season. St. Louis leads the Western Conference with 32 goals, and the club is facing an opponent in the Galaxy that have allowed the second-most goals in the West. St. Louis also has stellar defensive production, with only 16 goals allowed and an 80.6% save rate that ranks No. 2 in all of MLS. Goalkeeper Roman Burki is in the top four of MLS in saves and save percentage, yielding only 1.07 goals per 90 minutes.

Overall, St. Louis City is red-hot right now, winning nine of its first 15 matches, and CityPark has been a safe haven for the home team. St. Louis has a 22-6 goal advantage in eight home matches this season, and the club is on a three-game winning streak at home. In contrast, the Galaxy have been shut out in six road matches already this season, with only one road win to show for the schedule. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back LA Galaxy

On paper, this is a very difficult matchup for the Galaxy, but there are positive signs. LA has been unlucky by the metrics this season, with 22.0 expected goals leading to only 13 goals. With positive regression, the Galaxy are in line for a bounce-back, and the opposite could be said for St. Louis City after a scalding-hot start.

LA has 11 different players with goals already this season, and the team's balanced approach can be difficult to defend. The Galaxy also won earlier this week on the road against Real Salt Lake behind goals from Pablo Ruiz and Daniel Musovski. St. Louis City dropped their last match on the road against FC Dallas. See which team to pick here.

