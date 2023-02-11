Italian Serie A clubs looking to stay high in the standings face off as S.S. Lazio host Atalanta B.C. Saturday on Paramount+. These teams sit at fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Serie A table and look to gain some ground in a tight race for the top spot. Lazio enter Saturday's match following a back-to-back 1-1 draws against Fiorentina and Verano, while Atalanta are coming off of a 1-0 loss to Sassuolo. You can see what happens when you stream the match on Paramount+, which you can try free for one week.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Lazio vs. Atalanta odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Lazio as the +128 favorites (risk $100 to win $128) on the 90-minute money line, with Atalanta as the +220 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Atalanta vs. Lazio

Lazio vs. Atalanta date: Saturday, February 11

Lazio vs. Atalanta time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Lazio vs. Atalanta

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Lazio vs. Atalanta, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for -105 payout. Lazio secured a 2-0 victory in the reversed fixture, with Atalanta not registering a shot on target. But the expert believed recent trends will make Saturday's match a tight and low-scoring one.



Sutton notes that Lazio have been held to one goal or less in seven of their last 10 league games, while Atalanta have been held scoreless in each of their last two road games across all competitions.

"I'm expecting to see another cagey affair when these two teams take the pitch on Saturday," Sutton told SportsLine. "Both of these teams like to concede possession, averaging under 50% of possession in Serie A play. With neither team playing particularly well in the attacking third, I could see both teams wanting to maintain their shape in the early going, which is why I'm predicting a draw after 30 minutes of play." Stream the game here.

