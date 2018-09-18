Lionel Messi, Barcelona open Champions League scoring with outstanding free kick goal and Twitter is buzzing
It's not Champions League season until Messi buries one home past the keeper
It's 2018, and Lionel Messi is still good at soccer. The Barcelona star scored the first goal of the 2018-19 Champions League season on Tuesday against PSV, a filthy curler right over Jeroen Zoet. It's Messi's 101st UCL goal, and it came -- of course -- by way of a free kick in the 32nd minute.
The ball just seems to hover until Zoet completes his dive, and by the time he realizes that he mistimed his jump it's too late.
The goal sent Twitter buzzing as people went to praise Messi for the calculated shot.
Sometimes as a defender or a keeper, you just need to tip your cap and realize that you aren't going to stop the ball from going in. This kick had a mind of its own -- it was finding the back of the net.
It's Messi's first goal against PSV, making PSV the 30th different team that Messi has scored against in the Champions League. He simply continues to dominate.
Expect to see a lot more of this from Messi throughout the tournament. Once Juventus takes the pitch on Wednesday against Valencia, all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo to see if he can answer on his new team.
-
Liverpool vs. PSG preview
The Reds host Neymar and company on Tuesday
-
Inter vs. Spurs preview
Spurs hit the road for a tricky opener
-
Barcelona vs. PSV preview
The group stage kicks off on Tuesday, and Barca gets things going
-
How to watch Champions League matchday 1
Here's how you can watch Tuesday's Champions League action
-
Champions League predictions
Here's how we see the groups and knockout stage playing out
-
Power Rankings: Spotting UCL pretenders
Meanwhile, Liverpool and Juventus are climbing ahead of the start of the Champions League...