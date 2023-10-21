For the first time since Sept. 20th, Lionel Messi returns to the starting XI for Inter Miami for their final match of the season against Charlotte FC. While mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, this is a chance to close their season on a high note while also ensuring that Charlotte don't make it into the playoffs on Decision Day. After scoring a brace for Argentina against Peru earlier in the week, Messi does seem to be back to full fitness giving the Herons a spark that they haven't had since that match against Toronto.

After already facing Charlotte during midweek play, Miami were able to salvage a draw despite Messi not being available so they'll expect to get all three points in the match which will be Messi's first on turf since joining Major League Soccer. In the past Messi has spoken about being fine with the synthetic surface, doing so ahead of the Leagues Cup final that Miami won over Nashville SC

"I'm feeling comfortable even if you never get accommodated to this weather," Messi said during the hot summer. "But we were able to consider that and I have no issues even with the artificial grass."

Martino will certainly be watching his star's workload but it's an excellent chance to end the season on a high note. Jordi Alba, who was also injured alongside Messi, will begin the match from the bench while Drake Callender is also rested with CJ Dos Santos starting in net.