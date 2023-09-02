Aston Villa will take on Liverpool at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Anfield. Liverpool are 2-1-0 overall and the Reds finished last season 24-10-12, while Aston Villa are 2-0-1 overall and they finished last season 18-7-13. Aston Villa are expected to lose Sunday's contest, which is bad news given the team's subpar 7-5-8 record as the underdog last season. On the other hand, Liverpool will play as the favorite, and the team was 17-8-7 as such last season.

The latest Liverpool vs. Aston Villa odds list Liverpool as the -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Aston Villa the +350 underdog. A draw is priced at +330, and the over/under is 3.5 goals.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

Since the 2022 World Cup, Holliman has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga. He went 21-10 -- bringing a profit of $1,147 for $100 bettors -- on his Champions League predictions last season.

Here are the EPL odds and trends for Liverpool vs. Aston Villa:

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa over/under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa money line: Liverpool: -155, Aston Villa: +350, Draw: +330

What you need to know about Aston Villa

Aston Villa faced off against Burnley for the first time this season, and the Villans walked away the winners. Aston Villa came out on top against Burnley by a score of 3-1 last Sunday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Villans.

Aston Villa have won four straight games across all competitions, scoring 15 goals during that span. The Villans have recorded a clean sheet in three of their last four and they'll look to stay disciplined defensively against a Liverpool side that can score in bunches.

What you need to know about Liverpool

Meanwhile, Liverpool gave up the first goal last Sunday, but the Reds didn't let that get them down. Jurgen Klopp's side skirted past Newcastle United, 2-1, despite playing with 10 men for the majority of the match. Defender Virgil van Dijk received a red card in the 28th minute and he'll miss Sunday's showdown against Aston Villa.

Darwin Nunez scored a brace in Liverpool's win over Newcastle, which included the game-winning goal in stoppage time. Nunez is part of a dangerous attack that also features Mohamed Salah, who's scored 19 or more goals in each of his last six seasons in the Premier League.

