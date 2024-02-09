Liverpool have a chance to re-assert themselves as the team to beat for the Premier League title on Sunday, when they face Burnley.

After last week's 3-1 loss to Arsenal, they sit just two points ahead of both Manchester City and the Gunners with months to go in the title race. They are expected to maintain that lead for at least another week as the heavy favorites against Burnley, who are in 19th place and are seven points deep into the relegation zone.

Here's what to know before tuning in.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Feb. 10 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 10 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

USA Network | fubo (try for free) Odds: Liverpool -588; Draw +700; Burnley +1600

Storylines

After being handed just their second loss of the Premier League season, a matchup against Burnley should serve as a nice pick-me-up for a Liverpool team that has less margin for error than they once did. It's not just that the two point buffer is a marginal one, but the fact that Manchester City has a game in hand means the reigning champions pose a very real chance of surpassing them sooner rather than later. It makes every match a must-win for Jurgen Klopp's team, even the ones that feel like they could be easy outings like Saturday's against Burnley.

A handful of high-profile players remain unavailable, most notably Mohamed Salah after he picked up a hamstring injury while competing for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations. Klopp will instead have to rely on his other attackers to get the job done on Saturday, which includes the likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez. The latter has a habit of inconsistency, but a matchup against a Burnley team that has conceded 47 times in 23 games should be ideal for him.

Prediction

This is as lopsided a matchup as they come, so expect Liverpool to manage this match with ease. Pick: Liverpool 3, Burnley 0