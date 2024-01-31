Jurgen Klopp's farewell tour continues on Wednesday, this time with a high-stakes matchup against Chelsea. The two sides will square off at Anfield roughly a month before they face each other in the EFL Cup final, but Wednesday's matchup is all about the Premier League title race. Liverpool continue to have an edge atop the table and enter the game with a two-point lead over second-place Arsenal. Chelsea, meanwhile, have clawed their way into the top half of the table but still sit 12 points out of a top-four spot.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, January 31 | Time: 3;15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31 | 3;15 p.m. ET Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England

Anfield -- Liverpool, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Liverpool -175; Draw +375; Chelsea +440

Storylines

Liverpool: Klopp's departure so far has not served as a distraction to Liverpool, who notched a 5-2 win over Norwich City in FA Cup action on Sunday. The result extends their unbeaten run to 10, which has allowed them to convincingly occupy the Premier League's top spot for some time now. The question for Liverpool to answer for the rest of the season is whether or not they can keep it up. They will have most of their team available to them including Trent Alexander-Arnold, who returned from injury over the weekend.

Chelsea: An up-and-down season may have finally settled down for Chelsea, who have six wins in their last seven. Cole Palmer has been the standout throughout that span with four goals, and the most notable result is the 0-0 draw against Aston Villa in FA Cup play on Friday. A match against Liverpool is an entirely different test than any of the ones they have faced in recent weeks, though, so it might serve as a measuring stick for Chelsea's progress under Mauricio Pochettino after a rocky start to the new manager's reign.

Prediction

Chelsea may have stabilized, but Liverpool have proved to be nearly unflappable this season and have overcome every hurdle in front of them so far this season. Expect the hosts to continue their strong run of form with a convincing win. Pick: Liverpool 2, Chelsea 0