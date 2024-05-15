The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to be without star guard Donovan Mitchell for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series versus the Boston Celtics due to a calf strain, per Shams Charania. Cleveland is down 3-1 in the series and facing elimination on Wednesday night in Boston.

Mitchell also missed Game 4, which the Cavaliers kept closer than anyone expected before fading down the stretch. In addition, the Cavaliers could also be without big man Jarrett Allen and wing Caris LeVert, both of whom are questionable. Allen has not played since Game 4 of the first round due to a rib injury, while LeVert was added to the injury report with a bone bruise on his left knee.

According to Tim Bontemps, none of the three were on the court when the media was let into the Cavaliers shootaround on Wednesday morning. If none of them are able to go, the Cavaliers -- already the worst offensive team remaining in the playoffs -- would be without three of their top-five scorers in the postseason, who were averaging a combined 56.7 points per game.

Game 5 is set for 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden, and will be broadcast by TNT.