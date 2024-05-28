The Dallas Mavericks look to close out the Minnesota Timberwolves with a series sweep when they meet in a Western Conference Finals Game 4 matchup on Tuesday. For the third straight time, Dallas rallied late to post a 116-107 win on Sunday. The Timberwolves (56-26), who are in their first conference finals series since 2003-2004, have yet to reach the NBA Finals. The Mavericks (50-32), who won the Southwest Division, are looking to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since winning it all in 2010-2011. Dallas lists Luka Doncic (knee) as questionable and Dereck Lively II (neck) as doubtful.

Tipoff from American Airlines Center in Dallas is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Dallas leads the all-time series 83-59, including a 6-0 edge during the postseason. Dallas is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Mavericks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 210.5. Before making any Mavericks vs. Timberwolves picks, be sure to check out what legendary handicapper Bruce Marshall has to say.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Marshall's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Marshall has crushed his NBA picks this season for SportsLine members, entering this matchup on a 195-143 run that has returned more than $3,800 for $100 players. Anybody following is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Mavericks vs. Timberwolves and locked in his picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks:

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks spread: Dallas -1.5

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks over/under: 210.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas -125, Minnesota +105

MIN: The Timberwolves have won 31 of their last 46 away games (+16.75 units on ML)

DAL: The Mavericks have covered the spread in 34 of their last 48 games (+18.60 units)

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Mavericks can cover

Doncic has reached 30 or more points in all three games in the series. In Sunday's win, he poured in 33 points, while adding seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. In 15 postseason games, all starts, he is averaging 28.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, nine assists and 1.7 steals in 41.9 minutes. He registered a triple-double in Game 2, with 32 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving continues his dominance. He has scored 20 or more points in each of Dallas' last four postseason games, including a 33-point, four-assist and three-rebound performance in Sunday's win. He scored 30 points, while adding five rebounds, four assists and one blocked shot in Wednesday's Game 1 victory. Irving is averaging 22.4 points, 5.3 assists, four rebounds and 1.3 steals in 40.1 minutes this postseason. He has been red hot from the field. Irving is connecting on 49.2% of his field goals, including a blistering 44% from 3-point range, and 80.7% from the foul line. See which team to pick here.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Anthony Edwards just missed posting a triple-double in the Game 3 loss. He poured in 26 points, while adding nine rebounds and nine assists with two steals. He registered a double-double in Game 1 of the series. In 41 minutes of action, he scored 19 points, while adding 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals. He scored 44 points and added five rebounds and five assists in a 115-107 Game 4 loss to the Denver Nuggets on May 12 in a Western Conference semifinal matchup. In 14 postseason games, all starts, he leads Minnesota in scoring at 27.4 points. He is also averaging 6.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 40.4 minutes.

Also helping power Minnesota is Karl-Anthony Towns, the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Timberwolves. He has registered seven double-doubles this postseason, including four against Denver in the second round. He is coming off a 14-point and 11-rebound effort in Sunday's Game 3 loss to the Mavericks. In the May 19 Game 7 win over the Nuggets, he scored 23 points, while grabbing 12 rebounds, dishing out two assists and making two steals. In 14 playoff games, all starts, he is averaging 18 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32.5 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Mavericks vs. Timberwolves picks

Marshall is leaning Over on the point total. He has also identified a critical X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, and which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves spread to jump on, all from the expert who has returned more than $3,800 on his NBA picks this season, and find out.