The No. 5 seed Dallas Mavericks play against the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Western Conference finals on Tuesday. The Mavericks have come out swinging, winning three straight games. In Game 3, Dallas defeated Minnesota 116-107. The Mavs are now up 3-0 and are one win away from making the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011. Luka Doncic (knee) is listed as questionable for Dallas, while the Mavericks list Dereck Lively II (neck) as doubtful.

Tipoff from American Airlines Center in Dallas is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Mavericks are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Timberwolves vs. Mavericks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 210.5.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves spread: Dallas -1.5

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves over/under: 210.5 points

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves money line: Dallas -125, Minnesota +105

MIN: 27-19-2 ATS this season on the road

DAL: 5-2 ATS against Minnesota this season

Why the Mavericks can cover

The Mavericks have been a great team on both ends of the floor in the 2024 NBA playoffs. They have athletic defenders along the interior and the perimeter with two of the best closers in the league. Dallas is averaging 107.4 points per game in the playoffs while allowing 103.9 points a contest. Doncic has attacked the game in a variety of different ways.

The five-time All-Star has the ability to score from any spot on the court, ranking first on the team in points (28.3), rebounds (9.3) and assists (9). In his last outing, Doncic racked up 33 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He's scored 30-plus points in four of the past five games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards is a true scorer with elite athleticism. Edwards excels when he gets a full head of steam and has the strength to absorb contact at the rim. The Georgia product leads the team in points (27.4), assists (6.4), and steals (1.6). In the Game 3 loss, Edwards finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Forward Jaden McDaniels is a two-way difference maker in the frontcourt. McDaniels has a nice shooting stroke with good length to be an effective defender. The Washington product averages 12.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He's totaled 15-plus points in four of his last five games. In Game 3, McDaniels had 15 points and went 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. See which team to pick here.

