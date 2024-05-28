USC freshman Bronny James, the son of Lakers star LeBron James, is going through the predraft process ahead of next month's 2024 NBA Draft and has reportedly had several potential teams eyeing his services. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday that James had at least 10 workout invites from NBA teams but will only visit a "couple" of those teams, which include the Lakers and the Suns.

"The Suns have the No. 22 overall pick in the draft, and he's under consideration there among a lot of players at 22," Charania said on the Run It Back FanDuel TV show. "It's going to come down to the developmental plan, it's going to come down to guaranteed money, whether it's in the late first-round or in the second-round. The fact that there's only going to be a couple teams, two or three teams, that Bronny James visits and the Lakers and Suns interestingly are among the two teams."

After entering the transfer portal and simultaneously declaring for the draft last month, James elected to go through the NBA Draft Combine earlier this month in Chicago and decided to remain in the draft. James ranks No. 56 in the latest CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings.

While James doesn't project as a first-round pick in any of the latest mock drafts by CBS Sports, he helped his draft stock with a standout performance on the first day of the combine earlier this month. James knocked down 19 of 25 3-pointers Monday in the 3-point star shooting drill, including 12 consecutive shots from behind the arc, after recording a 40.5-inch max vertical earlier in the day.

"I would be happy about getting to the league instead of me thinking about playing with my dad," Bronny said at the combine. "But, that's not my mindset at all. I'm just trying to put in the work and see where it takes me."

The Suns hold the No. 22 pick in the draft next month, while the Lakers have the No. 55 overall selection.