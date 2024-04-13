Liverpool aim to keep their Premier League title hopes alive on Sunday when they host Crystal Palace in a must-win match. The Reds entered the weekend in second place but now find themselves in third after Manchester City's win over Luton Town. They are now the least likely of the three title contenders to win the whole thing, per Opta, but the tight margins atop the table mean there is still plenty to play for. As for Palace, they start the weekend just five points above the relegation zone and could use the points, even if they are not a favorite to drop down a division.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, April 14 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

: Sunday, April 14 | : 9 a.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

USA Network | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Liverpool -490; Draw +600; Crystal Palace +1200

Storylines

It has been a rough week for Liverpool, who went from Premier League leaders and Europa League favorites to the underdogs in the former and have a 3-0 deficit in the quarterfinals of the latter. They are still unbeaten in their last eight in the league, so they can call upon that experience as they aim to rebound from the disappointment of the last few days.

Jurgen Klopp rotated for the Europa League loss to Atalanta on Thursday and so will have options to pick from, though whether or not he wants to rest his top attackers again ahead of a decisive leg is to be seen. He does have his options, though -- Mohamed Salah has four goals in the team's last five, while the likes of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo are amongst several who have scored in recent weeks.

Prediction

Liverpool will be in sore need of a response and it just might come against a Palace team that has not kept a clean sheet in their last five. It sounds like a strong setting for the Reds to address their wastefulness in attack, regardless of personnel. Pick: Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 0