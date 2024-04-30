The NFL Draft order was constructed to create parity in the NFL. Over the years, several franchises have been able to shape their present and future with one stellar draft class.

Here is a look at the 10 best recruiting classes since 2010 followed by a few teams from this year that could eventually crack the list:

New Orleans' 2017 draft class was one for the record books. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and running back Alvin Kamara have been elite players at their position at times. Safety Marcus Williams and edge rusher Trey Hendrickson have gone on to earn big paydays elsewhere. Linebacker Alex Anzalone and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad have hung around the league as well. They had a 100% hit rate in that draft class.

Baltimore identified what should have been three foundational pieces to its offense in 2018: quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Brown had his own goals and that led him elsewhere but he has been one of the better players at his position. It is odd looking at those three players considering tight end Hayden Hurst was the team's first selection. Safety DeShon Elliott and center Bradley Bozeman have been longtime starters in this league. Linebacker Kenny Young, defensive back Anthony Averett and defensive end Zach Sieler have also been role players in this league, to varying degrees.

The Legion of Boom was born in 2010 with the hire of head coach Pete Carroll and the selections of safeties Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor. Offensive tackle Russell Okung and wide receiver Golden Tate each played over a decade before hanging up their cleats. Cornerback Walter Thurmond also played six years in the NFL. He was a part of Seattle's Super Bowl championship in 2014.

The 2018 NFL Draft was franchise-altering for the Bills. With the No. 7 overall selection, they selected Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, who has become one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and offensive guard Wyatt Teller were also in that draft. Both went on to earn top of the market free agent deals. Defensive backs Siran Neal and Taron Johnson have been consistent performers for that secondary. Finally, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud have also stuck in the league despite moving on to other organizations.

Cornerback Trae Waynes got a big payday from Cincinnati in free agency. Linebacker Eric Kendricks could top 1,000 total career tackles with the Chargers this year. Edge rusher Danielle Hunter and wide receiver Stefon Diggs have been regarded as being among the best at their respective positions. Offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings started 32 games over a five-year period and tight end MyCole Pruitt played seven years as well.

Tampa Bay essentially filled out the back end of its defense in one draft class. At No. 5 overall, the Bucs selected LSU linebacker Devin White. White has been a tackling machine while also providing some game-changing moments. In the secondary, they selected cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting, as well as safety Mike Edwards. Kicker Matt Gay and wide receiver Scotty Miller have gone on to be contributors at this level. Three starters and three solid roster additions is a great haul in any draft.

Green Bay had 11 selections in the 2013 NFL Draft but a handful of contributed in some capacity. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and safety Micah Hyde have been high-level players in the NFL. Center JC Tretter, running back Eddie Lacy and defensive tackle Datone Jones had longer than average careers.

Edge rusher Khalil Mack was taken No. 5 overall and quickly became one of the most dominant defenders in the league. Quarterback Derek Carr has been a slightly above-average quarterback and offensive guard Gabe Jackson was one of the most respected at his position for nine years. Defensive tackles Shelby Harris and Justin Ellis have been valuable contributors at a very difficult position to fill. Cornerback T.J. Carrie was a big part of free agent classes during his career as well.

9. Seahawks (2012)

In 2012, Seattle used two Day 2 selections on an off-the-radar linebacker from Utah State and the sixth-quarterback: Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson. The team's first-round selection, edge rusher Bruce Irvin, played over a decade during which he amassed 54 total sacks. Seventh-round offensive guard selection J.R. Sweezy played for three organizations over nine seasons.

It is still relatively early but it appears Tennessee came away with two of the league's best at their respective positions: defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and wide receiver A.J. Brown. Simmons and Brown have received top-tier contracts. Offensive guard Nate Davis and linebacker David Long signed good-sized free agent deals elsewhere this summer. Safety Amani Hooker remains apart of the organization as well.

Honorable mention: Eagles (2018), Colts (2018), Dolphins (2016), Panthers (2017)

Giants, Bears stand out with potential all-time draft hauls

With another year of health and production, Seattle's 2022 draft class could join the top-10 classes since 2010. The Seahawks landed bookend offensive tackles Abe Lucas and Charles Cross, as well as cornerback Riq Woolen, edge rusher Boye Mafe and running back Kenneth Walker III.

A few of my editors are Giants fans, so they will naturally think I am attempting to butter them up. I genuinely like what New York did with this draft. LSU wide receiver Malib Nabers has the athleticism to become one of the best wide receivers in the game. The Giants made an effort to rebuild the secondary with Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin and Kentucky nickel back Andru Phillips. Nubin is an ideal replacement for Xavier McKinney. Penn State tight end Theo Johnson was one of the best athletic testers at the NFL Scouting Combine. Purdue running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. has been playing the position for essentially one year since transitioning from wide receiver. They rounded out the class with UCLA linebacker Darius Muasau.

In this year's draft, Chicago had a transformative opportunity with two picks inside the top 10 overall. The Bears had just five picks so there is little room for error. USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze need to live up to their billing. They also need production from Yale offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie, Iowa punter Tory Taylor and Kansas pass rusher Austin Booker. Taylor is honestly a wash but the other two have athletic traits that will give them a chance to be successful.