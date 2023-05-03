The Premier League returns to action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Fulham @ Liverpool

Current Records: Fulham 13-6-14, Liverpool 16-8-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: Peacock

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Liverpool. They will be playing at home against Fulham at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Liverpool will be looking to extend their current 4-game winning streak.

On Sunday, Liverpool sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. The game winning goal came at the 90 minute mark.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Liverpool held possession of the ball for 62% of the time the team was on the field. They have now had four straight games with time of possession at or above 60%.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Fulham had to settle for a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City on Sunday. Fulham haven't found any success against Manchester City recently, and that loss made it six straight.

Liverpool's win lifted them to 16-8-9 while Fulham's loss dropped them down to 13-6-14. We'll see if Liverpool can repeat their recent success, or if Fulham bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Liverpool are a huge favorite against Fulham, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -388 to win.



The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

