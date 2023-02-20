Liverpool attempt to draw first blood in the rematch of last year's final when they host Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matchup on Tuesday. Liverpool, who dropped a 1-0 decision to Real Madrid for the title in 2021-22, won five consecutive group stage matches after losing their opener versus Napoli. Los Blancos went 4-1-1 in group play, with the lone loss coming against RB Leipzig.

Kickoff at Anfield is set for 3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Reds are the +126 favorites (risk $100 to win $126) in the latest Liverpool vs. Real Madrid odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Los Blancos are +200 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid money line: Liverpool +126, Real Madrid +200, Draw +250

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid spread: Liverpool -0.5 (+130)

LIV: The Reds have posted clean sheets in four of their last six matches across all competitions

RMA: Los Blancos have won five Champions League titles in the last nine years

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds outscored their opponents 17-6 during group play, allowing only two goals during their five-game winning streak in the competition. Mohamed Salah leads Liverpool with eight goals in 22 English Premier League games this season and has been even more productive during Champions League play. After failing to score in the team's opening match, the 30-year-old forward netted seven goals over the next five contests -- including a hat trick in a 7-1 victory against Rangers.

Striker Darwin Nunez is second on the Reds with three Champions League goals, converting in each of their last three games, but is questionable with a shoulder injury. If the 23-year-old Uruguayan is unable to play, Liverpool will be looking to players such as Roberto Firmino for offense. The 31-year-old Brazilian forward has recorded seven goals and three assists in 15 Premier League matches while registering two goals and one assist in six Champions League contests.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos have lost just one of their last 10 matches across all competitions and have outscored their opponents 15-4 during their current four-game winning streak. The team expects to have Karim Benzema on the pitch against Liverpool after he sat out its 2-0 La Liga victory against Osasuna over the weekend. The 35-year-old French striker has not scored in four Champions League matches but is tied for second in La Liga with 11 goals in 13 contests.

Another big part of Real Madrid's offense is Vinicius Junior, who has recorded seven goals and four assists in 21 La Liga appearances. The 22-year-old Brazilian winger leads Los Blancos with four goals during Champions League play. Rodrygo, also a winger from Brazil, has scored three times in the competition, while Marco Asensio has produced two goals in the Champions League and three in his last four La Liga matches.

