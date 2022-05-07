Liverpool will have a chance to move provisionally into first place in the Premier League when they host Tottenham on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's team, fresh off advancing to the UEFA Champions League final, enter this match as the favorite and trail leaders Manchester City by a point. A victory will put all the pressure on City for Sunday's game against Newcastle, with Pep Guardiola's team reeling from the shock UCL elimination at the hands of Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Spurs are two points behind Arsenal for fourth and would be well served to steal something from a match that they aren't expected to keep all that close.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, May 7 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, United Kingdom

TV: USA Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Liverpool -230; Draw +370; Tottenham +600 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Liverpool: Roberto Firmino is dealing with a foot problem and is being monitored, according to BBC Sport. Meanwhile, Joel Matip, Luis Diaz and Jordan Henderson were on the bench to start the Champions League semifinal second leg at Villarreal, but each are expected to return to the starting XI. Diaz especially, as the Colombian came off the bench and helped chance the match as the Reds dominated the second half to advance to the May 28 final to face Real Madrid.

Spurs: Antonio Conte is still without Sergio Reguilon due to his groin injury, and that is on top of Matt Doherty and Japhet Tanganga being out for the rest of the campaign. Otherwise, most everyone is available in a crucial match for Spurs' top-four hopes.

Prediction

The Reds keep their stellar form going, dominating Tottenham from start to finish to jump back into first place in the Premier League. Pick: Liverpool 3, Tottenham 0