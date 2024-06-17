Texas landed a commitment on Monday from four-star quarterback Dia Bell, the son of former NBA star Raja Bell. The No. 21 overall player and the fourth-ranked signal caller in the 2026 recruiting rankings, according to 247Sports, is the second commitment in Texas' class for the cycle. Bell joins three-star athlete Raycine Guillory, who committed to the program earlier this year.

"It was a great practice," Bell told 247Sports about his visit to the school back in March. "I hadn't been there in a while, the last time I was there was probably eighth grade for a camp, so being able to see how they operate in practice was big for me."

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native committed to Steve Sarkisian and Co. over Auburn, LSU, Miami, Penn State, Ohio State and Oregon among others. Bell is the third blue-chip quarterback in his recruiting class to pledge a commitment to a school before the start of his junior season, joining Jared Curtis (Georgia) and Landon Duckworth (South Carolina).

Since his arrival to coach the Longhorns, Sarkisian has found success recruiting some of the top quarterbacks in the country. Texas landed former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers from the transfer portal in 2022 and signed five-star signal caller Arch Manning in the 2023 recruiting class.

The Longhorns received a pledge from four-star signal caller KJ Lacey, the No. 13 quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class, last summer.