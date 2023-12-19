Liverpool continue their march toward another championship when they host West Ham United in a 2023-24 EFL Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday. Liverpool have won this competition a record nine times, most recently capturing the title in 2022. West Ham seek their first semifinal appearance since 2013-14 after upsetting Arsenal 3-1 in the fourth round. The Reds posted a 3-1 home victory against the Hammers in an English Premier League contest back in September.

Liverpool vs. West Ham money line: Reds -240, Hammers +550, Draw +400

Liverpool vs. West Ham over/under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. West Ham spread: Reds -1.5 (+105)

LIV: The Reds have won five of their last six EFL Cup quarterfinal matches

WH: The Hammers have lost three consecutive quarterfinal contests in this competition

Why you should back Liverpool

After having their hopes of repeating as EFL Cup champions squashed by Manchester City in the fourth round last year, the Reds began the 2023-24 competition with a 3-1 triumph over Leicester City. They followed with a 2-1 victory against Bournemouth as striker Darwin Nunez converted in the 70th minute to snap a deadlock. Forward Cody Gakpo scored in both of those contests and is looking to end a five-game drought across all competitions that has followed his brace in a group-stage win versus LASK Linz in the Europa League on Nov. 30.

Nunez and Diogo Jota are tied for second on the Reds with four goals apiece in Premier League play, but the latter - who converted versus both Leicester City in the third round of the EFL Cup and West Ham in their EPL meeting - currently is sidelined with a muscle injury. The 24-year-old Nunez also tallied against the Hammers in September, as did Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah. In 17 Premier League games, Salah has recorded 11 goals to rank second among all players and shares the league lead with seven assists. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers made a quick exit in the 2022-23 EFL Cup, losing to Blackburn Rovers on penalty kicks in the third round. They avoided going to a shootout in their opening match this time around, as Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek converted in the 70th minute to lead the team to a 1-0 triumph over Lincoln City. West Ham nearly posted a clean sheet in their win against Arsenal, allowing a goal in extra time, and enters this matchup having kept their opponents off the scoreboard in each of their last two overall contests.

Midfielder Mohammed Kudus and forward Jarrod Bowen recorded second-half goals in the triumph over the Gunners after the Hammers took a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute thanks to an own goal. The 26-year-old Bowen is tied for third in the EPL with 10 goals after netting only six in 38 matches last season. Kudus ranks second on West Ham with five league goals following his brace in the club's 3-0 victory against Wolves on Sunday, a match in which Bowen also converted. See which team to pick here.

