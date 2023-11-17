Luis Diaz's father cried tears of joy on Thursday as he watched his son score twice for Colombia to beat Brazil 2-1 in a FIFA 2026 World Cup qualification game.

Luis Manuel Diaz fell onto other Cafeteros supporters in the stands at Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla and wept alongside his wife Cilenis Marulanda as they celebrated their son's goals.

The Liverpool attacker's father was kidnapped and held captive for nearly two full weeks by National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas before being reunited with his son and family on Tuesday.

"I thank God," said Diaz after the win secured by his brace. "He makes it all possible. We have always lived tough moments, but life makes you strong and brave. So is soccer and so is life. We deserved this victory."

Diaz scored two headers within four minutes of each other with the first in the 75th minute and the second in the 79th to secure a first Colombian World Cup qualifying win over Brazil in 15 attempts.

"He is a friend and he suffered a lot these past days," said Brazilian goalkeeper and Liverpool teammate Alisson Becker. "This goes beyond football -- he deserves it."

Both of Diaz's parents were kidnapped by armed men on motorbikes in Barrancas on Oct. 28 although the player's mother was rescued by police just hours after her seizure by the ELN.

Next up for Diaz's Colombia is Paraguay on Tuesday as the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers continue in South America.