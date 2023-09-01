The Premier League is back in action on Friday.

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Luton Town

Current Records: West Ham United 2-1-0, Luton Town 0-0-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Kenilworth Road

Kenilworth Road TV: USA Network

USA Network Online Streaming: fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

Luton will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on West Ham United at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday. The Hatters will really need to gear up for this challenge, as the Hammers will be their biggest challenge yet.

Luton can only go 1-1 at best against Chelsea this season after their first game on Friday. Luton Town suffered a brutal 3-0 loss at the hands of Chelsea.

Meanwhile, West Ham haven't lost a match yet, a trend which continued in their latest game on Saturday. They beat Brighton & Hove Albion by the very same score they won with last week: 3-1. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Hammers.

While Luton Town is hoping for a better result this time, West Ham United is hoping to keep the momentum going. Check CBS Sports after the match to see if Luton succeed or if West Ham can keep it going.

Odds

West Ham United is a solid favorite against Luton Town, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -129 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.