A man was arrested at the FA Cup final for wearing a Manchester United shirt that made an offensive reference to the Hillsborough disaster that killed 97 fans of rival Liverpool during an FA Cup semifinal match in 1989, according to a report by Sky News. The shirt featured the number 97 with the words "Not Enough" printed on the nameplate.

The man in question was taken into custody by the Metropolitan Police at Wembley Stadium on suspicion of what was called a "public order offence".

The Hillsborough disaster occurred on April 15, 1989 when police errors in controlling crowds led to a rush of people into the two standing-only pens at Hillsborough Stadium, which then became dangerously overcrowded. 97 people were killed as a result of being crushed, with 766 more being injured. To this day, it remains the deadliest disaster in British sporting history.

Ahead of a Premier League match at Anfield in March, the two clubs and their managers jointly issued a statement calling for an end to tragedy chanting as well as online remarks related to the tragedies at Hillsborough and Munich.

Manchester City would eventually win the FA Cup final by beating Manchester United 2-1.