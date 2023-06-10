Manchester City's lineup is set for the Champions League final between Pep Guardiola's side and Inter in Istanbul (don't miss the action on CBS and Paramount+). Either the Premier League titleholders will win their first ever UCL title or the Nerazzurri will win their fourth which would move them above City's bitter Manchester rivals United in terms of all-time titles. Pep Guardiola is also chasing history as he could win his third Champions League title but first away from Barcelona with his last success coming in 2011. The Spaniard was close in 2021 when City lost out to Chelsea and will not want to let this opportunity pass him and his players by. Guardiola certainly has fewer concerns coming into this weekend's clash in Istanbul which could see City complete a treble.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

City XI: Ederson; Ake, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan (c), De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

Kyle Walker's back has been enough of a concern for Guardiola to start without the England international while Stefan Ortega makes way for Ederson after the FA Cup final win. That was the only major expected change for part two of what could be a three-part trophy haul this season with City's starting XI close to full strength in Istanbul with Nathan Ake in for Walker.

There is no news yet on Ilkay Gundogan's future and it could be that he leaves City after captaining them in Turkey 10 years on from his UCL agony with Borussia Dortmund. Erling Haaland remains hot on Ruud van Nistelrooy's heels for the most single-season Champions League goals for an English club with 12 apiece at present. The fact that the Norwegian has never gone three straight games without scoring in the UCL suggests that he is overdue his 13th goal here.

Saturday's broadcast schedule

All times ET

How to watch and odds