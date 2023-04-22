We're one step closer to a Manchester Derby in the FA Cup final after Manchester City dispatched Sheffield United 3-0 at Wembley on Saturday. The Blades had defeated one Premier League team on their road to Wembley but facing the second place team in the league was one too many. Mahrez opened the scoring with a finish from the penalty spot before keeping things up with a couple of excellent finishes in the second half to complete his hat trick.

Despite the final score, Sheffield United held strong early despite Manchester City loanees Zack Steffen and Tommy Doyle being unable to feature. Somehow, they managed to hold Erling Haaland without a shot on target. But, against City, holding strong isn't enough. You have to be perfect, and the match changed when the Blades made their firs real mistake with Daniel Jebbison taking down Bernardo Silva in the box.

After Haaland missed a penalty in Champions League play, it was a chance for Mahrez to take from the spot and he buried the chance. It wouldn't take long for Mahrez to double the advantage dispossessing Max Lowe for his second goal in the 61st minute before Jack Grealish teed him up to finish his hat trick in only 65 minutes.

With a clash against Arsenal that could decide the title coming on Wednesday, April. 26, this hat trick couldn't have come at a better time for the club. The first hat trick scored in the FA Cup semifinal since 1958, it can help propel the team into the match against Arsenal where Mahrez also stated his claim to be part of the starting lineup.

As of late, it has been Bernardo deputizing on the wing but given chances, Mahrez can quickly change a game like he did against Sheffield United. Despite conceding three goals, this was a good showing for the Blades who could soon mark their return to the Premier League as they sit second in the Championship. Getting set to face a strong City side at least two times next season, this was a tie where they showed that they can hang with Premier League ties.

Getting another boost, City also saw Phil Foden return from getting surgery to remove his appendix. Sidelined since mid-March, Foden's return will give Guardiola a full squad ahead of that all important clash. The dream of a treble is still alive but Arsenal are the team that controls the race for the title despite their 3-3 draw against Southampton on Friday.

A City victory at the Etihad can shift that control due to the team having two games in hand but a draw won't close the five point Arsenal advantage enough. A CIty win would see them with a possible maximum point total of 94 compared to Arsenal only being able to end on 90 but any other result gives them only a slight margin for error down the stretch. With one foot in the FA Cup final, the job is far from done as the club will need perfection down the stretch.

Unbeaten in their last 16 matches, City are able to achieve that but it will set us up for a title race for the ages.