Manchester City attempt to take another step toward their seventh title when they visit Bristol City in the fifth round of the 2022-23 FA Cup on Tuesday. Manchester City won the competition for the sixth time in 2019 and are looking to match Aston Villa for sixth-most titles in FA Cup history. Bristol City have reached the final just once in their history but dropped a 1-0 decision in 1909 to Manchester United.

Manchester City vs. Bristol City money line: Citizens -520, Robins +1200, Draw +525

Manchester City vs. Bristol City over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Bristol City spread: Citizens -1.5 (-170)

MC: The Citizens have outscored their opponents 12-5 during their five-game unbeaten streak across all competitions

BC: The Robins have netted more than one goal in only two of their last seven overall contests

Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens have yet to allow a goal in the competition as they posted a 4-0 victory against Chelsea in their opening contest and edged Arsenal 1-0 in the fourth round. Winger Riyad Mahrez has netted two of the five goals for Manchester City, who are seeking a spot in the quarterfinals for the fifth consecutive year. The 32-year-old Algerian has recorded 12 goals in 31 matches across all competitions this season.

Both of Mahrez's FA Cup goals came in the win over Chelsea, a game in which Argentinian forward Julian Alvarez and midfielder Phil Foden also converted. The 22-year-old Foden is second on the Citizens with eight goals in Premier League play, one shy of his career high. Defender Nathan Ake has yet to score for Manchester City in 19 EPL matches but found the back of the net in the 64th minute against Arsenal in this competition to help the team advance.

Why you should back Bristol City

The Robins are unbeaten in their last 12 contests across all competitions, registering six victories and six draws since losing 2-0 against West Brom on Dec. 26 in EFL Championship play. Bristol City exacted revenge a month later with a 3-0 triumph in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Midfielder Sam Bell scored twice in that victory and leads the team with three goals in the competition, along with one assist.

The 20-year-old Bell's first goal came in extra time against Swansea City, when he converted in the 112th minute to break a 1-1 deadlock in the third-round replay match. Forward Nahki Wells has yet to convert for Bristol City in the FA Cup, but the 32-year-old Bermudian leads the club with 11 goals in the EFL Championship and is tied for second with four assists. Midfielder Mark Sykes has recorded a goal and an assist during FA Cup play for the Robins, who have outscored their opponents 18-9 during their overall unbeaten streak.

