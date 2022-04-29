Manchester City can move one step closer toward the Premier League title when it takes on a motivated Leeds United team on Saturday at Elland Road. The defending Premier League champions, Manchester City holds a one-point lead over second place Liverpool with just five matches remaining. Pep Guardiola's men are coming off a thrilling 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of a Champions League semifinal on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Leeds is just five points clear of the drop zone and is looking to avoid relegation. The Whites are coming off a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Manchester City as the -350 favorite (risk $350 to win $100) in its latest Manchester City vs. Leeds United odds, with Leeds the +950 underdog. A draw is priced at +460 and the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before you lock in any Leeds United vs. Manchester City picks or EPL predictions, you need to see what proven soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down Man City vs. Leeds from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Leeds vs. Man City:

Manchester City vs. Leeds spread: Man City -1.5 (-125)

Manchester City vs. Leeds over-under: 3.5

Manchester City vs. Leeds money line: Man City -350, Leeds +950, Draw +460

MCY: Man City leads the Premier League in goals allowed (21)

LEE: The Whites 3-2-2 under manager Jesse Marsch



Why you should back Manchester City

The last time these sides met, City destroyed Leeds. Kevin De Bruyne scored twice, and Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Aké each added a goal in a 7-0 victory at Etihad Stadium in December. The seven-goal margin is the biggest in a Premier League match so far this season.

In addition, Manchester City is the best road team in the Premier League. In fact, the Cityzens have 12 wins, three draws and just one defeat in 16 road games. City has not been beaten on the road since losing at Spurs on opening weekend.

Why you should back Leeds United

The Whites have played well under American Jesse Marsch. Since Marsch took over as manager at the end of February, Leeds has three wins, two losses and two draws in seven matches. Over the last five games, the Whites are unbeaten (3-0-2). Under Marsch's direction, Leeds has moved from two points clear of relegation to five points clear of the drop zone.

One of the reasons for the team's success has been defense. Leeds has kept a clean sheet in its last two matches and is looking to record three straight clean sheets for the first time since August 2002.

How to make Manchester City vs. Leeds United picks

Green has broken down Leeds United vs. Manchester City from every angle, and he is leaning over on the goal total. He also provides two other confident best bets and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his expert Premier League picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Leeds United vs. Manchester City? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Manchester City vs. Leeds United, all from the European soccer expert who has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.