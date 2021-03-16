Manchester City booked their ticket tio the Champions League quarterfinals by defeating Monchengladbach in another dominating 2-0 victory at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday. The Premier League leaders are moving on, 4-0, on aggregate.

The Cityzens made quick work of their opposition, opening up the scoring just 12 minutes into the match with a demoralizing shot from Kevin De Bruyne that went off the crossbar and in that broke any hopes of the Bundesliga side. Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan linked up just six minutes later for City's second goal on the evening.

Let's take a look at some player ratings from the match.

Manchester City player ratings

Ederson

Gladbach's infrequent, underwhelming press never had any answer to Ederson pinging the ball onto the boot of a teammate like Riquelme in goalkeeper gloves. He rarely had much actual shot-stopping to do but what he did was well done.

Rating: 7

Kyle Walker

Operating as much as a third center-back, Walker was solid on the ball as he continually looked to advance possession up the pitch. Marcus Thuram's drifts around the left channel looked to be Gladbach's most feasible avenue to goal but City's No. 2 largely shut them down.

Rating: 7

John Stones

If one were to look for what has changed to take Stones from City's peripheries to the heart of the side it would be the assertiveness with which he defends, tackles have a visceral thud that echoes around empty grounds and ensures that there aren't those curious errors that once threatened to define him.

Rating: 7

Ruben Dias

As ever Dias looks utterly at ease at the heart of the City defense. What little defending there was to do he did, winning all his aerial battles and four of his six duels.

Rating: 7

Joao Cancelo

City's own three and DM exponent was only denied assist of the tournament early on when a glorious ball over the top went unconverted by Phil Foden. Gladbach seemed to have no idea how to defend a player as unique and creative as Cancelo.

Rating: 8

Rodri

A consummate reminder of what Rodri does best. In just over an hour he completed 95 percent of the 85 passes he attempted, including every one in the attacking third, and led his team in ball recoveries with nine. On the rare occasions a Gladbach player beat a man Rodri was always on hand.

Rating: 8

Bernardo Silva

Wherever the ball was Silva seemed to be just one pass away, assuming he did not already have it at his feet. He was as aggressive a presser as anyone in this team and passed the ball with his usual ease and accuracy.

Rating: 7

Ilkay Gundogan

His remarkable goalscoring exploits continue with the sort of finish that he scarcely ever scored before this season, a smart run in behind the Gladbach defense and a composed finish. Gundogan also averaged a ball recovery every 10 minutes and was a constant thorn in Zakaria's side.

Rating: 7

Riyad Mahrez

The Algerian was rather profligate in his shooting, twice putting efforts too close to Sommer just after the hour before curling wide late on. It is hard to complain, however, when he is so good at attacking defenders and getting by them.

Rating: 6

Kevin De Bruyne

One of those performances of his that brings out the very best of everyone around him. He may have nominally been the false nine (though there was nothing fake about his brilliant goal off his weaker foot) but he was as much a free-roving playmaker whose understanding of his teammates saw him move out of the spotlight so the rest of the City team could shine.

Rating: 8

Phil Foden

He always seems to want the ball. When he is delivering passes like the assist for Gundogan or the one-two with Mahrez why shouldn't he get it? Of late it has been easy to say that Foden does not look out of place in this City side, tonight he looked like one of its best players.

Rating: 8

Fernandinho (sub, Rodri, 63')

His first action after coming on was to cruise through midfield and slip a fine pass through for Mahrez, who should have done better. Fernandinho brought a burst of energy that was a welcome sight for everyone except the Gladbach defense.

Rating: 6

Oleksandr Zinchenko (sub, Cancelo, 63')

A quiet half hour for the Ukrainian, whose addition to the team allowed Walker to bomb on.

Rating: 5

Raheem Sterling (sub, Gundogan, 70')

He seemed determined to get back in Guardiola's good books, perhaps too determined as he kept driving at goal without success.

Rating: 5

Aymeric Laporte (sub, Dias, 70')

Gladbach offered little late on to give Laporte a chance to show what he can do.

Rating: N/A

Sergio Aguero (sub, Silva, 76')

His interplay with De Bruyne looked encouraging in a brief cameo even if he did not have many opportunities to cut loose.

Rating: N/A

Manager - Pep Guardiola

He deserves so much credit this season for how the complex interplay of a team with inverted full-backs, no real central striker and a varied cadre of inside forwards and wingers looks so simple and elegant. Guardiola's City are an intoxicating blend of verve and hard work.

Rating: 8

Gladbach player ratings

Yann Sommer: Faced a relentless Man. City attack and came up with a big save in the opening minute and on a free kick from De Bruyne.

Rating: 6

Stefan Lainer: Struggled with the pressure from City early, but covered lots of ground while going into strong individual battles and trying to build attack from the back.

Rating: 5.5



Matthias Ginter: Had some tense moments in close individual battles during the first half, but didn't have a huge impact defensively or in the attack.

Rating: 5

Nico Elvedi: Tried to hold things down in the back line to little result, better second half to absorb pressure in the oppositions attack. Rating: 5

Ramy Bensebaini: Better second half than the first with his decision making on whether or not to hold or get more inverted and involved in attack.

Rating: 5.5



Florian Neuhaus: Got run over during the first half, but settled in during the second half and was able to disrupt City and combine with the top line.

Rating: 5.5

Denis Zakaria: Some good movement off the ball when trying to combine with Thruman and Bensebaini.

Rating: 5.5

Jonas Hofmann: Not a ton of time on the ball in the first half against City's pressure, had some better combining play for the team in the second half.

Rating: 5

Lars Stindl: Had to cover lots of ground against City's pressure. Played connector and disrupter, but was unable to truly help generate attacking options for forwards higher on the line.

Rating: 5.5

Marcus Thuram: Needed to do more in the attack and had a rather quiet day on the pitch despite a good link-up play with Embolo. Was subbed out just past the hour mark for Alassane Plea in the 65th minute.

Rating: 5.5

Breel Embolo: Had some good movement off the ball for the team, but overall little impact on the pitch in the final third except for one brief first half moment. Subbed off in the 65th minute.

Rating: 5

Alassane Plea (sub, Thuram, 65'): Subbed on in the 65th minute for Thurman as a different attacking option.

Rating: 5

Hannes Wolf (sub, Embolo, 65'): Was subbed on for Embolo in the 65th minute. Did well to try and combine with others on the pitch.

Rating: 5.5

Ibrahima Traore (sub, Stindle, 80'): Little time on the pitch, but tried to connect in the final third.

Rating: 5

Tony Jantschke (sub, Elvedi, 88'): Was subbed on in the 88th minute for Nico Elvedi.

Rating: N/A

Oscar Wendt (sub, Bensebaini, 88') Was subbed on in the 88th minute for Ramy Bensebaini.

Rating: N/A

Manager - Marco Rose: Makes his Champions League exit with Monchengladbach after a mixed group stage and being outplayed in the round of 16. The team was facing a two-goal disadvantage heading into the second leg, but could've had a more competitive match. Gladbach conceded just 12 minutes into the match, and never got truly got into the game despite the impactful subs in the second half.

Rating: 5