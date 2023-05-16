The second legs of the Champions League semifinals conclude on CBS and Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Real Madrid @ Manchester City

Current Records: Real Madrid 8-2-1, Manchester City 6-5-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Manchester City and Real Madrid will be playing the second leg of the Champions League semifinal at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Etihad Stadium. Manchester City are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Manchester City haven't lost a match in the Champions League yet, a trend which continued in their latest game on Tuesday. Neither they nor Real Madrid could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Get ready for some action on offense on Tuesday, as Manchester City and Real Madrid always keep defenders busy. Manchester City have been putting pressure on defenders this season, having averaged 16.2 shots per game. However, it's not like Real Madrid struggle in that department as they've been averaging 16.5 per game. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown.

Odds

Manchester City are a huge favorite against Real Madrid, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -169 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

