Erik ten Hag was not the first manager after Sir Alex Ferguson to win silverware with Manchester United, but he did something few have done since the team's legendary manager retired a decade ago -- he provided fans with the hope that he can help them recapture their past glory.

In an effort to improve upon last season's third-place finish and Carabao Cup triumph, the club have spent the summer tinkering with the squad -- and settling down after causing some offseason drama. United mismanaged David de Gea's departure by backing out of a deal to renew his contract at the last minute, and then a few short weeks later stripped Harry Maguire of the captaincy in the hopes of selling him. West Ham might reportedly indulge United and take the former captain off their hands, as well as Scott McTominay.

The arrivals have been just as noteworthy. While the club reportedly eyes the likes of Benjamin Pavard, Jean Clair Todibo, and Edmond Tapsoba to replace Maguire, Andre Onana has already been named de Gea's successor and is expected to have a major impact for United this season. The team also made an active attempt to step up their attacking game by signing midfielder Mason Mount and forward Rasmus Hojlund for upwards of £60 million each.

Marcus Rashford is expected to lead the team's attacking efforts after scoring 17 league goals last season, which should lessen the burden for some of his new teammates. That's especially true for the 20-year-old Hojlund, who is essentially being billed as United's replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo after his failed second stint in Manchester. He's not expected to be fit for the first game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but ten Hag teased big things for Hojlund.

"I think he has such a huge potential," the manager said, per the Associated Press. "The whole team was waiting for a type like him," and added that he's one of the "best players in the world for his age group."

Hojlund, though, has limited experience on his résumé. He only scored nine goals in 32 league games for Atalanta last season, and few fanbases are known for their patience, so he may not be afforded an adjustment period.

The success of the new signings, Onana and a future center back included, will likely be what defines ten Hag's second year at United as he begins to assert his true vision for the team. United have done many of the things expected of a team that aims to level up, but it's worth asking -- in a day and age where Manchester City dominate domestic competition with few complications, how high can United realistically go this season?

The team is likely competing for second alongside the likes of last year's runners-up Arsenal and a resurgent Liverpool, so glory in the form of a Premier League title seems unlikely. Winning another domestic cup seems more feasible, as long as they avoid a repeat of last year's FA Cup final, when they lost to an unstoppable Manchester City. A lot is probably riding on United's first Champions League campaign since the 2021-22 season, when they were knocked out in the round of 16.

There's a lot of room for growth that does not come in the form of major results, which leads to the other big question -- is that enough? Sports fans are not exactly known for their patience, which could mean ten Hag and company need to make big strides to live up to the hype for some. It means ten Hag's second season at United is perhaps just as important as his first, if not more considering the standards he set last season.

Man United Premier League predictions