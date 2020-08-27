Manchester United star Paul Pogba has tested positive for coronavirus, French manager Dider Deschamps announced on Thursday. The midfielder will face at least 10 days of quarantine as a result.

Deschamps informed the press of this news when he named the squad that will face Sweden and Croatia in the beginning of September.

"I've completed at the very last minute a change in the list, because Paul Pogba, who was previously on the list, unfortunately for him he carried out a test yesterday which was returned as positive this morning," he said Thursday. "So at the last moment he had to be replaced by Eduardo Camavinga."

Pogba is not the only French international left off, as Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele also tested positive for coornavirus.

A Manchester United statement read: "Pogba has been replaced in the squad after testing positive for COVID-19. The midfielder will be unable to add to his 69 caps and 10 goals for his country in the games next month.

"Everybody at United wishes Paul a speedy recovery ahead of the new season."

Premier League policy states that Pogba won't be allowed to return until he tests negative for the respiratory disease after his quarantine period. If everything goes quickly, he'll be able to return to Manchester United in time for the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on September 19.